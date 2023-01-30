KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 30, 2023

The Warm Springs Tribal Admin building closed at 11am today and will remain closed for the rest of today. Offices there will reopen on regular schedule tomorrow.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open Mondays from 9am to 1pm and 5-8pm at 575 Hood Avenue.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions. lorienscottt@gmail.com mrsherkshan@gmail.com

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. Ladies Night basketball is Monday and Wednesday for adults 18 and over starting at 7. Men’s nights are Tuesday and Thursdays. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

An Agency District Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31st. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

Madras takes on Crook County in a girls’ varsity matchup tomorrow at the Buffalo Dome. You can listen to KWSO for a live broadcast of the game.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available until tomorrow. Register online at W S N L L dot org www.wsnll.org.

If you’re interested in being a Warm Springs Nation Little League Coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Apply online www.wsnll.org or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline for is February 28th.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is hosting a Community Meeting this Wednesday at noon at the Community Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided. The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the community about projects for 2023. Input is needed for a Community Pavilion Site. There will also be updates on the Old School Cafeteria; Community Skate Park; the Warm SPrings Veterans Memorial; Community Playgrounds; the old school Basketball Court; and Community Housing Services. This is an opportunity to learn about what’s planned and give input. Everyone is welcome.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The next meeting is a week away on Monday February 6th at noon in the prevention training room at the old elementary school.