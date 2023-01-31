WSCAT AARP Tax Aide Site

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service.

You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment.

You will need to pick up an intake form during office hours weekdays from 8 until 5. You will place your tax information in a provided envelope and drop it off on your appointment date between 9am and 3pm.

The Community Action Team is also making appointments for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street.

If you have any questions – call WSCAT at 541-553-3148.

Each year, the program helps families file their taxes correctly, at no cost. In 2019, during the 2018 tax year, 396 community members filed federal and state income taxes with our team, with 363 (slightly under 92%) receiving refunds. Over the last ten years, WSCAT has assisted over 3,500 people in filing their income taxes.