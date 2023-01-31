KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 1, 2023

Today is the last student day for Quarter 2. There is no school tomorrow or Friday. These are teacher work days and teacher professional development days.

Next Week – Middle School report cards will be mailed home and Elementary School report cards will come home with your students. Please make sure to sign it and return it to your student’s teacher.

In Eagles Sports – Girls Basketball Plays at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond today and Wrestling competes at Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend.

Madras varsity wrestlers have a 3-Way meet at La Pine this evening at 6.

Madras White Buff Boys Basketball hosts Estacada tomorrow. You can hear a live broadcast of the varsity game on KWSO at 7:00.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open after school today. It will be open all day tomorrow, 8am to 5pm, with lunch provided from 11-11:15. It will be closed this Friday.

Senior lunch has moved back to the Senior Center and is served from noon to 1 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Today’s lunch is hearty vegetable beef stew.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is hosting a Community Meeting today at noon at the Community Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided. The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the community about projects for 2023. Input is needed for a Community Pavilion Site. There will also be updates on the Old School Cafeteria; Community Skate Park; the Warm Springs Veterans Memorial; Community Playgrounds; the old school Basketball Court; and Community Housing Services. This is an opportunity to learn about what’s planned and give input. Everyone is welcome.

A Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha will be held next Wednesday, February 8th during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan

Memorial and re-joining services for Rosaline Moran (Spino) will take place this Saturday February 4th at 10am at the Agency Longhouse.

Art Adventure Gallery will host an opening reception for its exhibit featuring Speakthunder Art tomorrow. Everyone is welcome from 5:30 to 7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.