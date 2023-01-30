KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 31, 2023

Papalaxsimisha’s Women’s Talking Circle is this evening at 7:30 via Zoom. It’s open to women of all ages. For more information contact Jillisa or Jaylyn Suppah. Find the Zoom link to join on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is closed today and this Friday. It will be open regular hours tomorrow. Thursday’s hours will be 8am to 5pm with lunch provided.

The Tuesday Senior Meal is sloppy joes and potato salad and available at the Senior Center.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

There is an Agency District Meeting this evening for a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

Today is the last day for Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

White Buffalo boys basketball teams will travel to Prineville for games with Crook County at 5 and 7pm. The Madras and Crook County varsity girls are playing at the Buffalo Dome at 7. Listen to a live broadcast of the game on KWSO.

Men’s Night basketball starts at 7:00 tonight at the Community Center gym. Men’s night is every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet during lunch tomorrow in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

The 2023 Office Decorating Contest presented by Warm Springs Recreation invites local departments to decorate their offices for Valentine’s Day, with the theme “Show the Love NDN Style.” To be included in the judging, departments need to sign-up by calling 541-553-3243 by Monday, February 6th.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is hosting a Community Meeting tomorrow at noon at the Community Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided. The purpose of the meeting is to get feedback from the community about projects for 2023. Input is needed for a Community Pavilion Site. There will also be updates on the Old School Cafeteria; Community Skate Park; the Warm Springs Veterans Memorial; Community Playgrounds; the old school Basketball Court; and Community Housing Services. This is an opportunity to learn about what’s planned and give input. Everyone is welcome.

Art Adventure Gallery will host an opening reception for its exhibit featuring Speakthunder Art this Thursday. Everyone is welcome from 5:30 to 7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining, contact Shawnetta Yahtin, Patient Experience Specialist, at 541-553-2487.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Here is the LINK TO REGISTER. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.