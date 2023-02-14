Football Off Season Training

Off Season Football Training is being offered on Sunday afternoons at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

The event will run February 19th through June 4th.

5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30.

SriPnya is offering this “Next Phase” Off Season Training in partnership with coaching from John Charles who has collegiate and pro football experience.

This is for all position players and skill levels. Youth should bring cleats and tennis shoes.

There is no cost for this opportunity.

SriPonya Football Flyer