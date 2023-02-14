KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 15, 2023

Family Teacher Conferences at the WSK8 are tomorrow from 4 to 6pm. No appointment is needed – stop in to visit with your student’s teachers about progress being made.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with games at 4 at the Community Center Gym for the 5ht & 6th grade teams.

Cascades East Transit is hosting a Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee in-person meeting with a virtual option this afternoon from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. The meeting will occur at Hawthorne Station in Bend. Meeting packets and virtual meeting details are posted at www.cascadeseasttransit.com/about/rptac.

Senior lunches are served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center. On the menu today is Shepard’s pie. Senior lunches are provided on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and you are able to go inside for sit-down meals again.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is today from 5:15-7pm in the Community Center Social Hall. The event is for young children, newborn to age 5, and their families and will include fun activities and prizes.

You can hear tomorrow night’s White Buff boys basketball game live on KWSO. They take on Molalla at 7:00.

All Veterans, First Responders, and Public Health Employees are invited to a free Valentine’s Brunch tomorrow morning from 9-11am at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center, 860 SW Madison St. in Madras.

Honoring the Gift of Heart Health is the topic at the Wellness of Warm Springs Lunch tomorrow. Everyone is welcome to join for the lunch and presentation from noon to 1:00 at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration is open through March 12th. Register and find league information online at www.wsnll.org. If you’re interested in being a coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Find those details on the website or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline for coaches to apply is February 28th.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day on Saturday afternoon, March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining call 541-553-2487.

Madras High School Band, Choir and JROTC students are performing Canada and they are raising funds for their trip. Anyone who would like to sponsor a student, make a donation or help with fundraising can call 541-475-7265, extension 2325 or email jmcfarlin@509j.net.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.