Senior Program News

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is back in their building and returning to usual operating measures following building damage, renovation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Citizen Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 12-1pm and have returned to a sit down style meal.  Currently curbside meals are still being provided but will be ending soon.
The Senior Exercise Program is back on Monday and Thursday from 10:45-11:45am.  That is in person with participants offered a light meal after.
Please spread the word and take advantage of the Senior Program Offerings.
