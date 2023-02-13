Senior Program News

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is back in their building and returning to usual operating measures following building damage, renovation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Citizen Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 12-1pm and have returned to a sit down style meal. Currently curbside meals are still being provided but will be ending soon.

The Senior Exercise Program is back on Monday and Thursday from 10:45-11:45am. That is in person with participants offered a light meal after.

Please spread the word and take advantage of the Senior Program Offerings.