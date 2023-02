Honor Roll released for Warm Springs K-8 Academy!

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Honor Roll for the 2nd quarter has been released.

6th Grade

With Honors: Julius Hazelbaker, Pearl Heath, Aliyana Rodriguez-Longknife, Mateja Sutterlee, Shasta Tailfeathers, Carla Wainanwit, Sahara Circle, Marie Jackson, Arellie Scott, JoeRay Stwyer, Charles Thomas, Giuliana McGill, Landon Steen, Nizhoni Chiquito-Yallup, Delmer Davis, River Edwards, DeMarcus Greene, Jaylon Holliday Jr., Aalyssa James, Sylvia Wallulatum and AnnaBelle Yahtin-Arthur.

With High Honors: Jayla Johnson, Meleseke Nua, Willie Sittinghorse-Kirk Jr., Amilia Velasquez, Joletta Begay, Bethaliss Smith, Michael Wallulatum, Jewlian Williams, Ovienda Bisland, Marisa Hatlestad and Debra Plouffe Anson.

With Highest Honors: Rosetta Berry.



7th Grade

With Honors: Harold Greene, Daniel Arce, Tyree Starr, Kaylee Johnson, Askewin Tom, Frederick Wallulatum Jr., Lynnelle Danzuka, Mikaylah Dowty, Jaycub Thomas and Joshua White.

With High Honors: Sequoya Edwards, Jicelle Gill, JoLessa Main, Derise Jefferson, Katlyn Victorino, Fiske Clark, Jada Herkshan and Miayala Suppah.



8th Grade

With Honors: Amare Brunoe, Colten Culps, Jamie Ike, Donnie Polk-Tewee, Trevyn Shumaker, Giselle Medina, Tuimanua Smith, Kristopher Caldera, Kyra Eastman, Abigail Eriza, Kade Fuiava-Caldera, Andreaz Plazola, Lucius Stevens and Ciara Wolfe-Lahr.

With High Honors: Kiellan Allen, Kiona Aguilar, Liam Circle, Riyah Stacona, Kylen Stevens, Dustin Tanewasha, Caden Greene and Aiyana Saunders.

With Highest Honors: John Buffalo Ball Jr., Ava Collins, Haydyn Cross Dog, Audriyona Gilbert, Emonnie Heath, Jaycee Merrifield, CheyLene Mireles and Julian Stwyer.



Congratulations to those 6th, 7th and 8th grade students for making the Honor Roll.