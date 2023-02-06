KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 7, 2023

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Senior Citizens should look at their pension check to see if the Feb 2023 date is correct. If not – you should bring it to the Tribal Admin building where you can trade it for a reissued check. If you did cash your check – there is no need to take any action.

The Tribal Council will hear Enterprise Updates today from Warm Springs Telecom; Credit; Ventures; Local Housing Authority; and Timber LLC.

It’s Senior lunch today from noon to 1 at the Senior Center with a sit down meal being served. On the menu today is meat loaf. Senior lunches are provided on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with 5rd and 6th grade teams practicing from 4 to 5 at the Community Center Gym

If you need to make changes to how your student gets home from the Warm Springs K8, please make sure and call the school office by 2 pm. This provides the front office staff enough time to get notes out to your student’s teacher so they are able to help your student get to where they need to be. The office number is 541-553-1128.

In Eagles Sports – Wrestling is competing in Culver this afternoon.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet after school tomorrow, 3:15-5:30, in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

A Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha will be held tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scott lorienscottt@gmail.com or Rosetta Herkshan mrsherkshan@gmail.com

Lincoln’s Powwow is this weekend at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand entries are at 7pm Friday, 1:00 on Saturday and 1:30 on Sunday.

All children who are not up-to-date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility on February 15th. Ahead of that date – Jefferson County Public Health is having a Pizza and Poke party where children 5 and older can get the immunizations they need to get caught up and avoid exclusion. The Pizza & Poke party is Thursday afternoon, February 9th between 4 and 7 pm at Jefferson County Public Health on NE A Street in Madras. No Appointment is needed.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.