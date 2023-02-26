KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 27, 2023

It’s late start Monday for 509J schools and at the Warm Springs K8 – that means class starts at 9:30.

Madras White Buffalo Girls and Boys Basketball play in games that were rescheduled to today at Madras High School. The Boys host North Bend at 5:00 and the girls play Hidden Valley at 7. KWSO will broadcast both games live on 91.9 FM, on our website and on the KWSO app.

It’s Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 and today is: Crazy Hair/Hat Day. Tomorrow is Dress as a Dr. Seuss Character Day. Also tomorrow, it’s “I Love Reading Night” at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy from 4 until 6pm. There will be Games, Crafts, Activities & Stories.

There is Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a light lunch for participants after.

The CPS office is closed this week while new flooring is installed. During this closure, CPS can be reached through Warm Springs PD Dispatch 541-553-1171.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon at 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with games at 4 at the Community Center Gym for Kindergarten thru 2nd grade teams.

Intro to Tumbling class for youth, kindergarten and up, is today from 5-5:45 in the Community Wellness Center aerobics room.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has registration deadlines for coaches and players coming up soon. Tomorrow is the last day for coaches to apply and complete background checks. Sunday, March 12th is the deadline for players in all divisions for baseball, softball and tee ball. All forms are available online at www.wsnll.org.

Elderberry Wisdom Farm is offering paid internships for Native Americans interested in learning regenerative farming and microenterprise business development. It will run 8 weeks beginning in April, 3 days a week with pay and additional funds for your business. Learn more at www.elderberrywisdom.org.

The Museum at Warm Springs is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day on Saturday, March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org

Young Adults in Warm Springs are invited to attend an introduction to welding opportunity. The Madras 7th day Adventist church is coordinating a go cart making project and needs willing participants who are interested in learning how to do it. March 3rd through the 11th from 3-6 daily, they will be constructing go carts at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. High School students 16 and older and young adults can participate. If you are interested contact Seth at seth.cantu7@gmail.com.