Northend Express Results

2023 Northend Express Official Results
Women’s Division:
Champions – No Mercy Aunties
Runner Ups – Medicine Society
Men’s 19 – 29 Division:
Champions – Niixyawaii
Runnerups – United Tribes
30 and Over Men’s Division:
Champions – Warm Springs
Runnerups – Swantown
3 rd Place – Tribezmen
4 th Place – Hoop-A-Holics
MVP – Lavelle Harris, Warm Springs
MR. Hustle – Ellery LeClaire, Hoop-A-holics
All Tourney
1) Roger McConville, “Nap Time” (Toppenish, WA.)
2) Joe Arthur, “Studs” (Warm Springs, OR.)
3) Nick Peters, Tribezmen (Pilot Rock, OR.)
4) Darius Jackson, Hoop-A-holics (Warm Springs, OR)
5) Zach Aguilar, Swantown (White Swan, WA.)
6) Jon Hamilton, Warm Springs
7) Corey Williams, Swantown (White Swan, WA.)
8) Erik Anderson, Warm Springs