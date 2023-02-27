Northend Express Results

2023 Northend Express Official Results

Women’s Division:

Champions – No Mercy Aunties

Runner Ups – Medicine Society

Men’s 19 – 29 Division:

Champions – Niixyawaii

Runnerups – United Tribes

30 and Over Men’s Division:

Champions – Warm Springs

Runnerups – Swantown

3 rd Place – Tribezmen

4 th Place – Hoop-A-Holics

MVP – Lavelle Harris, Warm Springs

MR. Hustle – Ellery LeClaire, Hoop-A-holics

All Tourney

1) Roger McConville, “Nap Time” (Toppenish, WA.)

2) Joe Arthur, “Studs” (Warm Springs, OR.)

3) Nick Peters, Tribezmen (Pilot Rock, OR.)

4) Darius Jackson, Hoop-A-holics (Warm Springs, OR)

5) Zach Aguilar, Swantown (White Swan, WA.)

6) Jon Hamilton, Warm Springs

7) Corey Williams, Swantown (White Swan, WA.)

8) Erik Anderson, Warm Springs