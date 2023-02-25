KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023

Championship games at the North End Express Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournaments are today at the Warm Springs Community Center gym.

Off Season Football Training is being offered on Sunday afternoons at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. Sri Ponya is offering this “Next Phase” Off Season Training in partnership with coaching from John Charles who has collegiate and pro football experience. This is for all position players and skill levels. Youth should bring cleats and tennis shoes.

Madras White Buffalo Girls and Boys Basketball play in games have been rescheduled to Monday in the Buffalo Dome. The Boys host North Bend at 5:00 and the girls play Hidden Valley at 7. KWSO will broadcast both games live on 91.9 FM, on our website and on the KWSO app.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Monday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. It’s a chanced to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals and work together on solutions to empower and encourage our youth. Contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for questions.

The CPS office will be closed all week while new flooring is installed. During this closure, CPS can be reached through Warm Springs PD Dispatch 541-553-1171.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has registration deadlines for coaches and players coming up soon. Tuesday, February 28th is the last day for coaches to apply and complete background checks. Sunday, March 12th is the deadline for players in all divisions for baseball, softball and tee ball. All forms are available online at www.wsnll.org.

This coming Friday is the deadline for Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowance for extra-curricular activities. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education no later than March 3rd.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center is now open and serving sit down meals in the dining room on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. Senior exercise classes are Monday and Thursday starting at 10:45 a.m. with a light lunch.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is now open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

A Special District Election will be held in Oregon on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.