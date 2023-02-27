KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 28, 2023

It’s Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 and today is Dress as a Dr. Seuss Character, tomorrow is Mismatch Day. And, it’s “I Love Reading Night” at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy from 4 until 6pm. There will be Games, Crafts, Activities & Stories.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has registration deadlines for coaches and players coming up soon. Today is the last day for coaches to apply and complete background checks. Sunday, March 12th is the deadline for players in all divisions for baseball, softball and tee ball. All forms are available online.

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with games at 4 at the Community Center Gyn for the 3rd and 4th grade teams

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet during lunch tomorrow in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars All-Indian High School Boys & Open Co-Ed Basketball Tournament will be held March 17-19. For entry information contact Austin Greene 541-553-3243.

MAC Flag Football registration is open through March 17th. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. Scholarships are available. Details are available online.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee winter allowance for extra-curricular activities is available for eligible students who attend 509-J and South Wasco County schools. Financial Assistance is available for Pre-K through high school students, and an additional allowance for Class of 2023 graduation packets. Applications are available at the Education Building and should be submitted to Carroll Dick at High Education no later than March 3rd.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077.

Oregon Housing Community Service grand funds are available to Warm Springs Tribal Member homeowners. The funding can provide up to 3 months of mortgage payments, home repairs up to $5,000, and utility assistance including electricity, phone, internet and reconnection service costs. Applications can be picked up at Tribal Social Services Office or Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise, and there is help for completing them available for those who need it. There are no financial limitations for assistance. Even if your home is paid off, you may qualify for funding.