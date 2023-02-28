MHS Basketball…On to STATE

The Madras High School White Buffalo Boys & Girls Basketball teams are destined to move on to the State Playoffs after hosting Play-In games on Monday Night.

The Buff boys took the court first in their play in basketball game, hosting North Bend out of the Sky-Em League took an initial lead 18-10 in the First Quarter, then extended it to 34-18 by halftime. North Bend tried to close the gap by outscoring the Buff Boys 17-12 in the 3rd quarter, but the Buff Boys, who were led by Seneca Ball and Maikel Poland with 20 points apiece in the game, kept the Bulldogs at bay to finish with the 64-50 victory and move on to the Playoffs. Next up for the Buff boys, they are on the road to Baker on Saturday March 4th in the first round of the OSAA 4A state playoffs, the winner will then move on to Forest Grove, to take on the winner of the Astoria vs Henley matchup on March 9th.

The Lady Buffs hosted the Hidden Valley Lady Mustangs last night and even though they started the game with a 13-9 deficit to the Lady Mustangs at the end of the first quarter, they went on a dominant run after that, taking a 24-15 lead at halftime and then extending their lead in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Hidden Valley 12-4 for a 36-19 lead and then finishing strong with a 20-4 4th quarter to end the game 56-23 for the 33 point victory to move on to the playoffs and a matchup against 8th ranked Cascade girls who are on a 10 game winning streak, having gone 10-0 in their league to take that league championship in the Skyline conference. Their game is scheduled for Friday March 3rd, with the winner of the game moving on to the OSAA Tournament bracket to face off against the winner of the Klamath Union and Baker matchup taking place Friday as well.

The playoff bracket will take place at Forest Grove High School beginning on March 9th.