OSU Extension – All About Eggs for Feb. 2023

Warm Springs OSU Extension is focusing on Eggs this month.

Protein is an important macronutrient for our bodies to function, eating a variety of protein sources helps our bodies and prevents boredom from eating the same thing.

Eggs are a great source of protein! When purchased, at a grocery store, eggs need to be kept refrigerated, should not be washed or rinsed as this can cause bacteria growth, and should be used within 3-5 weeks.

There are three sizes; medium, large and extra-large. This information and more can be found in our Egg Food Hero monthly.

HERE is more you can learn about eggs.

—

A great recipe that uses eggs that works perfect in the cold months for a hot breakfast is a Breakfast Burritos. They’re warm, full of flavor and packed with nutrients.

The recipe has few ingredients including seasonings, eggs, refried beans and tomatoes, and features 3 food groups: Grains, Vegetables and Protein. Use what you have on hand and get creative with toppings and sauces, perfect for the whole family!

Check out the Breakfast Burrito Recipe Card

—

Did you know that eggs can be pickled as a way to preserve them?

It’s important to take all recommended precautions when pickling eggs at home, to ensure they are safe to consume.

To make pickled eggs, you first boil them in their shells until the yolk is firm and then quickly cool under cold water.

After peeling the eggs, they are packed into a jar and covered with a pickling solution that has been heated to boiling for 5 minutes.

The jar is then closed and refrigerated.

After 1-4 weeks, depending on the size of the eggs, they are ready to eat. They will last in the fridge for several months.

Pickled eggs, whether homemade or store bought, should always be stored in the refrigerator, never at room temperature.

Here’s an article about Pickling Eggs and one more on Storing Food for Safety & Quality