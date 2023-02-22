War Pony Training Center

The War Pony Express Training Center is a project of the Workforce Education and Development Department and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs that will bring ASE Certification opportunities in collaboration with the Jefferson County 509J school district and Central Oregon Community College.

The program will be located at the old Vehicle Pool with a goal of starting classes this fall.

William Slockish says they are working to get everything in place – “Fall is when it’s really supposed to take off and so we are getting everything ready to get that all set up for the fall. War Pony technicians would assist with small maintenance like brakes and oil changes – teaching the youths, because it’s adults and youth – that’s what the WIOA program is – adults and youth – focuses on both.”

Slockish says youth and adults interested in learning about automotive repair and becoming a certified mechanic can learn more by calling 541-553-3324.