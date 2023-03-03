KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 4, 2023

It’s Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball this afternoon on KWSO as they have a round one game at Baker High School. For anyone not making the trip across the state to cheer on the boys – you can tune in to KWSO today at 4. GO BUFFS!

Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2023 registration and initial assessments are being done today at Jefferson County Public Health from 9-2:00. Payments are due when you register.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church invites everyone to the Move Your Mountains Revival Services tonight at 6:30 and tomorrow at 10:30am and 6:30pm at 520 5th Street.

Off Season Sports Training is tomorrow, and each Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars All-Indian High School Boys & Open Co-Ed Basketball Tournament will be held March 17-19. For entry information contact Austin Greene 541-553-3243.

The last of the 3-part series of distemper/parvo vaccines for Warm Springs dogs will take place next Saturday, March 11 from 10am-1pm at Fire & Safety on Campus. Remember to bring any vet records or a date of last vaccine, and to keep your dog in your vehicle and leashed. You can register HERE or to learn more you can call or text 402-416-6505.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration deadline is on Sunday, March 12th. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register online at www.wsnll.org. For more information call 541-553-3856.

Spring Sports at the Warm Springs K-8 will begin soon, and open to all 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Track and Field will start March 20th and practices will be from 2:50pm-4:30pm. Soccer will begin April 3rd with practices held from 4-5:30pm. Students do have the option to participate in both sports.

The MAC Rec District offers half and full day youth camps that include swimming, outdoor sports, arts and crafts, and STEM activities. Upcoming camps are during Spring Break March 28-31, and a No School Day Camp on April 14th. There are scholarships available. Learn more and register at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/enrichment/youth.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. You need to sign up for an orientation session by March 29th on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

Entries open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For more information or to enter you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.