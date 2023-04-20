KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 21, 2023

It’s Career Day today at the Warm Springs K8 – finishing out Career Week for Eagle Students.

The Earth Day Community Clean-Up in the Warm Springs Agency area is today 9am until 1pm. Volunteers should meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies, snacks, water and lunch will be provided. The Simnasho Clean-Up is this Sunday, 9am-2pm and volunteers should go to Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit “Creations of Spirit” features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. On Saturday, May 6th, it will celebrate Indigenous Arts Day. Visitors are welcome to join Warm Springs Tribal Artists who will share their artwork and demonstrate basket weaving, cornhusk weaving, and other techniques. The event is from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm and is free with Museum admission. Tribal members receive free Museum admission every day.

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Three Peaks Cross Fit will have a free community nutrition workshop tomorrow; it starts at 10am. Three Peaks is located at 43 NW Cherry Lane in Suite 103. There will be a catered lunch that requires advance payment. Contact Coaches Mel, Claude or Nina for more information about that.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking a local youth artist to design the cover for the 2023 Integrated Resources Management Plan. The art should reflect a balance of social, cultural, economic, and natural resources values. For questions and submission, email sophie.escobar@ctwsbnr.org. The deadline is April 28th.

The BIA and BIE Youth Indian Police Academy is accepting applications from 9-12 grade students. It will be held at the end of June at Riverside Indian School and offered free of charge. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Request an application by calling 405-638-4413 or email Micah.Ware@bia.gov.

The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardener will present free gardening classes and a free plant clinic to diagnose problems and share gardening information at the Home & Garden Show the first weekend in May at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Tips for Successful Gardening in the High Desert will be classes on Friday May 5th and Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Growing Tomatoes Successfully will be classes on Saturday May 6th. There will also be a plant clinic all weekend.