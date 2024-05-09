Kah-Nee-Ta Hiring

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is gearing up to host their grand opening mid July and they are now hiring.

If you are interested in employment, you can stop by the Kah-Nee-Ta Employment and Info Center in the Indian Head Casino )Plaza. They are open Wednesday through Sunday 2-6pm.

Current Positions are available in Guest Services, Housekeeping, Kitchen, HR, the Spa and in IT. They need Cashiers, Landscapers, Dishwashers, Servers, Janitors, Lifeguards, Security, & Shuttle Drivers.

You can find more information about employment opportunity at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort HERE