KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 9, 2024

The Senior Center is closed today to prepare for tomorrow’s Honor Senior’s Day at the Agency Longhouse. The 25th Warm Springs Honor Elders Day is tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am.

Warm Springs K8 Track Teams will compete at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmon today starting at 3:30.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Families are welcome to join the Warm Springs K8 for the monthly assembly to celebrate students of the month, character trait award winners, and students with great attendance for quarter 3. It’s tomorrow in the gym. The 3rd-5th grade assembly is from 8:15-8:45, followed by the Kindergarten – 2nd Grade assembly at 9 and the 6th thru 8th grade assembly at 10.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in loving memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List. You will need to share your name and contact information plus your child’s name and date of birth. The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round-Up’s this summer so sharing your contact details will help with notifying you of those dates and the process.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.