Telecom Schedules Miller Flat Tower Upgrades

Warm Springs Telecom is notifying customers and businesses who receive service off the Miller Flat Tower of potential disruption to service Tuesday, April 18th, throughout the day.

There have been problems with back-up power during electrical outages and that issue is being addressed on Tuesday with electrical wiring for the power transfer switch. An electrician will be installing a new Electrical Breaker Box as part of the fix.

They plan to maintain power to equipment on the tower as the work is completed, however intermittent outages are possible as the work is done.

Contact Warm Springs Telecom if, following the work, you have any difficulties with your voice or broadband services.

Tuesday’s work will ensure reliability of continuous service during power outages at the Miller Flat tower complex.