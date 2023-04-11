Warm Springs Youth Council Recruiting

The Warm Springs Youth Council is seeking young people to join the newly reformed organization.

This Friday, a no-school-day for 509-J Schools, the Youth Council advisors will be at the Warm Springs Community Center recruiting new members. They will be set up in the aerobics room from 1-4:00PM.

Youth Council members must be 14-24 years old, Native American and a resident of the Warm Springs Community.

Advisors have been recruiting youth at Madras High School and Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Friday’s recruiting effort is open to young people 14-24 years of age interested in being a part of the Youth Council, however there is an emphasis on reaching the 18-24 year old population.

Ardis Clark says that while there are adult advisors, “this will be a completely youth-led organization.” Clark and Mariah Stacona are Youth Council Advisors.