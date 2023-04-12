KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 13, 2023

The Warm Springs K8 Track Team has a meet today at Madras High School.

A Wellness of Warm Springs meeting will take place at noon today in the Conference room at the Family Resource Center. The Victims of Crime Services department will provide an overview of its services and introduce new staff members. Lunch will be served to all participants.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is recruiting members ages 14 to 24, who are Native American and residents of the Warm Springs Community. This Friday, a no-school day, Youth Council advisors will be set up at the Community Center aerobics room from 1-4pm and young people interested in being a part of the Youth Council. They are especially looking to reach more members in the 18 to 24 age range.

BestCare of Madras now has a new Prevention Program Facebook Page. They are posting information about suicide prevention, problem gambling, substance abuse awareness and healthy families.

The Tribes’ Accounts Payable department still has some checks that were returned in the mail, from the December 15th distribution to Tribal Members. if you have relatives who live out of town, ask them if they received their check and if not – they can contact Accounts Payable at distribution back on December 15, 2022.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is asking for donations for a gift basket they are making to take with them on their Senior Trip to Chehalis on April 20th. If you have something you can contribute, please drop it off at the Senior Center and let them know it’s for their gift basket or call Maria Lopez at 541-460-2713.

The High Desert Museum is accepting submissions for the 2023 Waterson Desert Writing Prize that honors outstanding literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting. May 1st is the entry deadline. Learn more online at https://highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize/.

The MAC Rec District has a No School Day Camp for youth ages 6-10 tomorrow. Learn more on their website https://www.macrecdistrict.com/enrichment/youth.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

Warm Springs homeowners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/0, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon is Saturday May 6th. The event is in honor of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. They will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and will end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There are divisions for walking, running and for youth. The deadline to enter a team is this Saturday. They also need volunteers for the event. Learn more by emailing https://kwso.org/2023/04/mmir-say-their-name-relay-marathon/.

The Range Committee will hold a Simnasho Grazing Area meeting at 6pm Tuesday, April 18th at the Simnasho Longhouse. On the agenda – a 5-year grazing plan, and ride bosses. For more information, call JE Florendo 541-460-8688.