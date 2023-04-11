KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 12, 2023

The Warm Springs K8 Soccer Team has a home game today.

Here’s what is on the Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda this morning – Elder Group, Washinton State University MOU Update and BIA Detention Center. The afternoon items are Hood River Bridge, Wasco County Economic Development, and IRMP Update.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The Warm Springs Range, Irrigation and Agriculture Committee will meet Tuesday April 18th at the Tribal Administration Building in Conference Room 3 starting at 9am. For more information contact JE Florendo at 541-460-8688

The Culture and Heritage Program is continuing their Cultural Projects classes. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-7pm at their building. Class is limited to 10 adults. You get to pick your own project and do need to bring your own materials. Sewing machines and assistance is available. They will be working on Baskets, Wing Dresses, Beadwork, Gloves, Shell Dresses and Moccasins. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

A Wellness of Warm Springs meeting will take place on Thursday at noon in the Conference room at the Family Resource Center. The Victims of Crime Services department will provide an overview of its services and introduce new staff members. Lunch will be served to all participants.

A Grief Support group will be held on Wednesday afternoons at 4 at the Behavioral Health Center. The first meeting will be April 19th.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, step-by-step instruction to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences and overdose, and about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois.

Tuesday April 25th is the last day to register to vote in the Special District Election on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State website. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en.