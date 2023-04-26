WSCAT Virtual Reality Initiative

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality (VR) training and Career Exploration and they are making the technology available to interested community members, by appointment.

The Empowering Career Success Career Exploration & Virtual Training is designed for students, future workers, employees, and employers.

Tribal and community members can discover new pathways with simulations in growing industries like: Robotics, Automotive & Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Public Safety, and Hospitality.

Virtual Training offers the opportunity to learn new skills through immersive hands-on experience from digital trainers.

Youth and adults can schedule an appointment to check out this opportunity by contacting Emily Courtney at the Painted Pony or Sara Dowty at the WSCAT building on campus.

WSCAT VR Flyer