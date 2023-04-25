KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 26, 2023

Today is the entry deadline for the Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. The rodeo is this Saturday. For entries, you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257. Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.

Senior Lunch is today from noon until 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Center.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is having an open house today 11am — 2pm. Geo Visions is located at 4202 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park. There will be tours, information and demonstration stations. Everyone is welcome.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org

A Jefferson County Historical Society Trivia Night fundraiser will be held at New Basin today at 6. Food carts will be open at 5:30.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Family Summit tomorrow from 5-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8. Learn more about programs, activities and resources in our community. They will have a meal and activities to participate in.

The Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp is scheduled for the end of June for incoming 6th and 7th grade students from the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs & Nez Perce Tribes. They will have a week of learning about the science of salmon. This year’s Salmon Camp is being hosted by the Umatilla Tribes. The deadline to apply is this Saturday. Learn more and apply online at https://critfc.org/for-kids-home/salmon-camp/.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking a local youth artist to design the cover for the 2023 Integrated Resources Management Plan. The art should reflect a balance of social, cultural, economic, and natural resources values. For questions and submission, email sophie.escobar@ctwsbnr.org. The deadline is this Friday.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/. call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered on Saturday May 13th, 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room. Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance. Space is limited.