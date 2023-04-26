KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 27, 2023

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal will be served for participants following the class.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club will be closed today and Friday.

There will be a Family Summit at the Warm Springs K8 from 5-6:30 today. All families are invited to learn more about programs, activities and resources in our community. They will have a meal, activities to participate in. Everyone is welcome.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

The grand opening of the new Tribal Home Room at Madras High School is today at 4:00 in the Commons. Everyone’s invited to check it out. Food provided by Twisted Teepee will be provided to the first 70 visitors.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held next Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com.

The Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp is scheduled for the end of June for incoming 6th and 7th grade students from the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs & Nez Perce Tribes. They will have a week of learning about the science of salmon. This year’s Salmon Camp is being hosted by the Umatilla Tribes. The deadline to apply is this Saturday. Learn more and apply online.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/. Warm Springs Tribal Members should email a completed and signed Tribal Enrollment Verification Form to lucille.suppah@wstribes.org and she will submit it to the Oregon High Education Office.

Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

The Root Feast Rodeo is this Saturday at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Events begin at 1:00. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking a local youth artist to design the cover for the 2023 Integrated Resources Management Plan. The art should reflect a balance of social, cultural, economic, and natural resources values. For questions and submission, email Sophie.escobar@ctwsbnr.org. Tomorrow is the deadline.

Elderberry Wisdom Farm is hiring a Project Director for the Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator. This position is responsible for coordinating career pathway planning and training for Native Americans interested in becoming owners and operators of their own microenterprise business. To apply send an email attention Sara to info@elderberrywisdom.org.