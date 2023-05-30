The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for comment until June 30th.

Malcolm Vollmer is the Forest Manager at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources, and he says they have their “ Project Interdisciplinary Team or PIT team and what we do on the forestry side of things we put together a grouping of blocks to reach our allowable cut for the year. Sometimes it exceeds it depending on how big the watershed is we are in. But the allowable cut is our goal for the year. When we come up with the grouping of blocks we present it to the PIT team which also includes several committees and as we work through that process, we also do some public scoping meetings too. That has already occurred for this sale.”