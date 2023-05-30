KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 31, 2023

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

The USDA Census of Agriculture provides comprehensive, impartial data for every county and tribe in the Northwest. The data will inform decisions that will help shape the future of American agriculture for the next five or six years. Individual data is held strictly confidential by law. Data collection ends today. Make sure your farm or ranch counts. Respond online at https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html or call (800)435-5883 for assistance.

The Warm Springs K8 5th Grade Track Meet is tomorrow at the Madras High School. If you have a 5th grader at the K8, make sure they remember to have suitable clothing, shoes and a water bottle for the all-day event.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting applications for a secretary. There is a tribal member preference. Applicants need to have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Applications are available at the Credit office. For more information contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201. The position closes this Friday.

Join the Native American Student Union for the 1st annual social powwow at Madras High School on Friday. All drummers/singers & dancers are welcome. Dinner will be provided (first 300 people) starting at 5:30. The powwow is at 6. Vendors are welcome to set up for a fee. For more information contact Jill, Mabel, Tillie, Mariah or visit the Papalaxsimisha NASU Facebook page.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next classes are June 15 & 16. Classes are also scheduled for August, October and December. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday June 21 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is June 23rd thru the 25th at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds behind the Warm Springs Community Center. If you have questions about vending or the powwow, contact Gorkey Mitchell, Sharon Katchia or Louise Katchia. For parade details contact Ramona Baez. There will also be a Stick Game Tournament, Rodeo, Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament, Endurance Race and Powwow Specials. (CONTACT INFO Gorkey (Chair) 541-325-2968. Vending – Sharon 541-295-6046 + Louise 541-460-0224. Parade – Ramona 541-460-0077. Stick Game – Vanessa 541-460-0105. Rodeo – Alfredine 541-460-3257. Softball/Baseball – Stacey 541-460-0882)

The Madras High School football program is putting on Youth Camps at Madras High School June 26th & 27th and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on June 28th & 29th. Camps are open to 3rd thru 8th graders and will be from 4-6pm. Each two-day camp costs $30. To sign up for one or both camps, visit the Madras Football Facebook page or contact Coach Stutzman at MHS.