The community is invited to sign up for a 20 foot by 20 foot plot in the Community Garden.

The garden is located next to the Tribal Administration Building.

Families are responsible for weeding, planting and harvesting your plot.

Watering will be done by the Community Garden staff.

It’s first come, first serve to sign up. To do so – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

Community Garden Flyer