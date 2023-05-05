COCC 2023 Salmon Bake

Central Oregon Community College’s annual Salmon Bake, an event coordinated by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club,

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Bend campus’s athletic field.

This is a free community event with entertainment for the whole family, featuring food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction.

All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Salmon Bake 2023 Flyer