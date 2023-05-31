WSHA Rental Assistance

Warm Springs Housing Authority and NeighborImpact are hosting a Rental Assistance Clinic next Wednesday (6/7/2023) 9:30am – 3pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

You must have an appointment to participate. Stop by or call Housing to schedule an appointment AT 541-553-3250.

The rental assistance is to pay past due rent only for current Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants.

Space is limited so if you are behind on rent – contact Housing to get your appointment this week.

