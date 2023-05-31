Be Prepared for Wildfire

To close out Wildfire Awareness Month, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging everyone to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season by having an evacuation plan.

Sign up for emergency alerts to be notified when there is an evacuation. Visit ORAlert.gov to find the local alert system by city, county or zip code.

You can also sign up for the Warm Springs alert system for communicating emergency information. (https://docs.google.com/a/wstribes.org/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhWpqXGCRcm_X_Zfr9Utkgz6bwDFKTgbyLexHDckO4lEyjlw/viewform)

Being prepared starts with having a plan. OEM offers an evacuation checklist that can be used as a guide.

Have an evacuation plan for pets and large animals such as horses and other livestock.

Assemble an emergency kit of essential supplies that can be grabbed in a hurry.

Pack an easy-to-carry backpack or bag for each member of the household with health and safety items such as food, water, medication, flashlights, phone chargers and clothing.

Visit Ready.gov or American Red Cross for recommended emergency kit items.

Oregon follows a three-level evacuation notification system, each structured around the readiness need and threat level.

Oregonians should become familiar with “Be Ready, Be Set, Go!” evacuation levels to make informed decisions when receiving evacuation notices.

OEM urges people to evacuate any time they feel unsafe, as conditions can change rapidly. Individuals should always make the best decision for their safety.