BLM opens new facilities in Maupin for Lower Deschutes River

New facilities have opened in Maupin for the Bureau of Land Management and partners, including the Warm Springs Tribes, to coordinate management of some of Oregon’s most treasured natural resources.

The new facilities include an office, workshop, and seasonal housing and will serve as the operations center for recreation staff who enhance the visitor experience on the Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River. The BLM manages the Lower Deschutes in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, the State of Oregon, and several local government entities.

The facilities will support infrastructure management along the river and will assist with multi-jurisdictional coordination among partners for emergency response and services including wildland fire and search and rescue efforts.

A decade in the making, this project was made possible through partial funding by the Great American Outdoors Act, a historic investment to address deferred maintenance needs, increase recreational access to public lands, and improve the conservation of our lands and waters. Since the act was signed in 2020 about $45 million has been invested in public lands managed by the BLM in Oregon and Washington.

Press Release – June 7, 2023 – Bureau of Land Management opens new facilities partially funded by the Great American Outdoors Act | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)