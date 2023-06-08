After Fire Air Quality Check at Warm Springs K-8 Academy

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy yesterday an air quality check was done at 8am and 2pm.

The morning reading was at a moderate risk level with a smell of smoke in the upper entryway and on the South side of the hallway. Upon entering the school building at 2pm there were a couple of classrooms that were of concern due to the smell of smoke that was lingering inside. After taking note of the classrooms that were affected a sweep was done of the other hallways in the building. An air scrubber was placed in the hallway located on the A-Hallway that has a HEPA filter that cleans the air and dispenses clean air.

The appropriate people were notified that the building has good air quality and the air scrubber was left running through the night.

Many 8th grade students were bummed about the trip to the MAC yesterday that was canceled but the school is replacing that trip with a trip to the Madras Cinema on Tuesday for the 8th Grade class.

Also due to the closure, the K8 had planned to Kindergarten certificates and a Popsicle social with families today, but due to conflict it is being moved to Monday June 12th at 10:10am.