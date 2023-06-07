KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 8, 2023

There is school today at the Warm Springs K-8 and it’s Spirit Week. Today is Regalia Day; and it is PJ Day on Friday.

Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45. A healthy lunch is provided to seniors who take part in the workout.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets today on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

Warm Springs Fire Prevention is hosting the 2023 Fire Prevention Youth Knockout Basketball Tournament June 24th and 25th. They will be using the Campus Basketball Court. There are 5 divisions from Kindergarten thru High School. The deadline to register is tomorrow and to do so you need to make a Fire Prevention poster. Learn more by contacting Fire Prevention at 541-553-1146.

There is a junior Disc Golf tournament happening on Saturday, July 1st at the 7th Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course in Bend. For questions about the tournament, contact Sharon Jenkins at 330-461-3736. Mrs. Raymond is available for coaching at the Warm Springs K-8 on most Fridays and Saturdays until June 24th. If your student wants to get practice or coaching tips, please reach out to her through Facebook messenger or by phone at 541-222-9164 to let her know which students to expect on those days.

Public Utilities has issued a Temporary Water Shut-Off Notice for this Saturday, June 10th from 8am to 8pm for the Campus area, Miller Heights, Mecca Road, Teacher Row, Shitike Creek residents, the Jail, Fire & Safety, Warm Springs Market and Shell Gas Station. Emergency Management located at the west end of the old school will be distributing water on for those affected by the shutoff on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 1pm.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy’s annual Egg Drop is tomorrow. Families are welcome to attend. Egg drops are scheduled by grade – 2nd graders are from 8:30-9; 1st grade from 9:15-9:45; 10-10:30 will be the 3rd grade egg drops; Kindergarten is from 10:45-11:15; 5th graders are from 11:30 til noon; and 1:15 to 1:45 is for 4th grade.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance next Thursday June 15th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus at 6pm. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

The Madras High School football program is putting on Youth Camps at Madras High School June 26th & 27th and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on June 28th & 29th. Camps are open to 3rd thru 8th graders and will be from 4-6pm. Each two-day camp costs $30. To sign up for one or both camps, visit the Madras Football Facebook page or contact Coach Stutzman at MHS.

LaPine Frontier Days is July 1st thru the 4th. They are seeking Warm Springs drummers, dancers, flute players, storytellers and vendors to be part of the celebration. If you are interested – contact Kat at 805-248-9413.

Warm Springs Recreation is putting on a 5k Fun Run and the annual Parade on the 4th of July. Pre-register for the fun run now at the Rec office. The parade’s theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.