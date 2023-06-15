KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 16, 2023

The Senior Wellness Center’s meal today is senior breakfast. On the menu – eggs, sausage, hash browns and oatmeal.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Branch of Natural Resources Fisheries Department will take its boats to Willamette Falls to harvest eels Tuesday, June 20th. Tribal members who need transportation to the falls to harvest eels are welcome to ride with Fisheries staff. They will leave around 7:30am. Contact Lyman Jim for details 541.553.3587.

Boarding School Orientation is coming up Friday June 23rd at 1pm and Saturday June 24th at 9am in the conference room at the Museum at Warm Springs. Students and families can meet representatives from Chemawa Indian School in Salem and Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Boarding school applications are available at the Higher Education office and the deadline to submit them is July 31st.

The 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is planned for Saturday July 1st. There’s a parade at 11am and meal at noon ac the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

The 2nd Native Youth Day Camp at The Dalles Wahtonka Charter School is seeking kindergarten thru 12th grade students to sign up. There is no cost to participate. Camps are July 10-14 and July 17-21 from 9am to 2:30. For more information call Robert Main 541-645-5252.

The Madras High School football program is putting a youth camp at Madras High School June 26th & 27th for 3rd thru 8th graders. The camp is from 4-6pm both days and costs $30. To sign up, visit the Madras Football Facebook page or contact Coach Stutzman at MHS.

Reservation Impact & Fences for Fido are inviting folks to join them on Thursday, June 29th at 5pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant to learn about how volunteering can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. They’ll have free tacos and soda and everyone interested is welcome. Please RSVP with Fences for Fido – text or call 541-668-0696.

21st Century Summer Acceleration Camp for K thru 8 students at the Warm Springs K8 begins July 31st and will be held weekdays until August 18th. Breakfasts, lunches and transportation for students who live farther than a mile from the school will be provided. If you have questions call 541-475-0388.