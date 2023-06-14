KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 15, 2023

Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45. A healthy lunch is provided to seniors who take part in the workout.

An Education Celebration will be held today from noon to 2 at the Community Center. It’s a chance to give input into a community education resource handbook, sign K-12 students up for language and culture learning experiences, turn in diplomas/certificates and for high school, GED, vocational and college students to a one-time tribal scholarship/career path financial allocation. For more information call the Higher Education office 541-553-3311.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance today at 6pm on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Summer term GED classes will be held on the Bend COCC campus. New students need to register for an orientation today from 5:30 to 8:30pm or June 23rd from 4-7pm. The cost is $30 per class and there are scholarships available. Register online at COCC dot EDU.

A Warm Springs Youth Soccer Workshop put on by Olivera Soccer Training is taking up to 40 participants. It’s June 19-21st and will provide college-level coaching. It’s open to incoming tribal middle and high school students. The SDPI Program is covering the costs. For more information call Erika Olivera 541-390-1832 or Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

Madras Ellite Cheer is looking to fill spots for its 6th-8th grade team. They meet Monday and Tuesday from 4-5pm. For more information call 541-405-6200.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp June 19-21 at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. The cost is $50. Students could be eligible for scholarships – apply online at https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is June 23rd thru the 25th here in Warm Springs. Pi-Ume-Sha this year will include a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade, Rodeo, Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament and the Endurance horse race. Specials are planned for the powwow and additional activities will likely be added.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.