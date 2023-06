The Warm Springs Indian Reservation has updated fire season restrictions. All regulations governing any timber industry or other outside activities will be enforced. The Warm Springs Reservation has gone into the following Industrial Fire Precautions:

Zone 1 – IFPL Level 2

Zone 2 – IFPL Level 1

Zone 3 – IFPL Level 0

The Warm Springs Reservation fire danger has increased to HIGH. IFPLs will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis and will be changed as needed.

