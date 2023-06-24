KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 25, 2023

Pi-Ume-Sha Events

The powwow will get going with grand entry this afternoon.

The Stick Game Tournament will have a small meal at 11am and traditional game at 11:30.

Today is Kids Day at the Rodeo Grounds and events begin at 1. They are Mini Bulls, Peewee, Junior & Senior Wild Cold Racing, Stick Horse Race, Calf Scramble and Dummy Roping.

The Memorial Baseball & Softball Tournaments in memory of Fox Leonard & Christel Leonard continue today with games beginning at 8:30am.

Madras Elite Cheer is doing a fundraiser today tomorrow – a car wash and bake sale in the Les Schwab parking lot from 9:30am til 3:30pm.

The Kingdom Council of Warm Springs “Tribes Arise” gathering will meet at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds this morning at 8, and at the gym for lunch at 1, followed by a meeting at 2.

The Madras High School football program’s Youth Camp is on Monday and Tuesday at Madras High School from 4-6pm both days. It’s open to youth in grades 3-8 and costs $30.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be closed tomorrow in observance of the 1855 Treaty Signing – a tribal holiday.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run this coming Thursday into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment until June 30th. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is planned for Saturday July 1st. There’s a parade at 11am and meal at noon ac the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

Warm Springs Recreation is putting on a 5k Fun Run and the annual Parade on the 4th of July. Pre-registration is required for the fun run at the Rec office. The parade’s theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are planned for August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

Summer meals for youth are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are also available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. No enrollment is required and meals are open to all kids and teens 18 and under.