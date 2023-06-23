KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 24, 2023

Pi-Ume-Sha Events

The powwow will have grand entries at 1:00PM and 7:00PM today and on Sunday afternoon.

KWSO will be broadcasting from the Powwow this afternoon from 1-5.

The Stick Game Tournament registration begins at 1:00 today, there’s also a small meal provided at 1. The tournament starts at 3:00. Sunday’s meal is at 11am and traditional game at 11:30.

The Open Rodeo is today at 1pm including the Buck Smith Memorial 2-Man Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Team Roping, Breakaway, Barrel Racing, Ranch Bronc/Saddle Bronc Riding and Wild Cow Milking. Sunday is Kids Day and events begin at 1 and are Mini Bulls, Peewee, Junior & Senior Wild Cold Racing, Stick Horse Race, Calf Scramble and Dummy Roping.

The Memorial Baseball & Softball Tournaments in memory of Fox Leonard & Christel Leonard are today and Sunday with games beginning at 8:30am both days.

The Endurance Horse Race in memory of Stanley “Buck” Smith is this morning. The senior division start time at 8, and junior division at 8:15 at the Shaker Church.

The Horse & Traditional Parade is this morning from the old elementary school to the Community Center. Horse lineup is at 10:15 and start is at 11. Participants for the traditional parade will begin lining up at 9:30 and start at 11:15.

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Kingdom Council of the Warm Springs Tribes is hosting the Tribes Arise gathering at the Old School gym. Today’s meetings are at 1 & 6pm – dinner will be served at 5. And, on Sunday, they will meet at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds at 8am, and at the gym for lunch at 1, followed by a meeting at 2.

Madras Elite Cheer is doing a fundraiser tomorrow – a car wash and bake sale in the Les Schwab parking lot from 9:30am til 3:30pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be closed on Monday in observance of the 1855 Treaty Signing – a tribal holiday.

Reservation Impact & Fences for Fido are inviting folks to join them on Thursday, June 29th at 5pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant to learn about how volunteering can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. They’ll have free tacos and soda and everyone interested is welcome. Please RSVP with Fences for Fido – text or call 541-668-0696.

Everyone is welcome to attend Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email Janice Smith Jan Smith 1946 at jansmith1946@icloud.com

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

The Madras High School Class of 2003 has its 20-year reunion coming up. Friday, July 14th there will be a gathering at the New Basin Distillery in Madras that will include a raffle and is for adults only. On Saturday, July 15th there will be a potluck with music and games at Sahalee Park from 10am to 2pm.