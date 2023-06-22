KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 23, 2023

Pi-Ume-Sha Events

The powwow grand entry is at 7 this evening, afternoon & evening grand entries on Saturday and in the afternoon on Sunday.

KWSO will broadcasting from the Powwow Live tonight from 7-9:30 and Saturday afternoon 1-5:00.

The Stick Game Tournament will have open games all weekend. There is a small meal at 6pm today. On Saturday at 1:00 is a small meal and tournament registration, which will begin at 3. Sunday’s meal is at 11am and traditional game at 11:30.

The Open Rodeo is Saturday at 1pm including the Buck Smith Memorial 2-Man Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Team Roping, Breakaway, Barrel Racing, Ranch Bronc/Saddle Bronc Riding and Wild Cow Milking. Sunday is Kids Day and events begin at 1 and are Mini Bulls, Peewee, Junior & Senior Wild Cold Racing, Stick Horse Race, Calf Scramble and Dummy Roping.

The Memorial Baseball & Softball Tournaments in memory of Fox Leonard & Christel Leonard are Saturday & Sunday with games beginning at 8:30am both days.

The Endurance Horse Race in memory of Stanley “Buck” Smith is Saturday morning. The senior division start time at 8, and junior division at 8:15 at the Shaker Church.

The Horse & Traditional Parade is Saturday morning from the old elementary school to the Community Center. Horse lineup is at 10:15 and start is at 11. Participants for the traditional parade will begin lining up at 9:30 and start at 11:15.

On the senior lunch menu today is fish dumplings. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are invited to an appreciation luncheon today 11am to 1pm at the Tribal Administration Building.

Boarding School Orientations are being held today at 1pm and Saturday at 9am in the conference room at the Museum at Warm Springs. Students and families can meet representatives from Chemawa Indian School in Salem and Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Boarding school applications are available at the Higher Education office and the deadline to submit them is July 31st.

The Kingdom Council of the Warm Springs Tribes is hosting the Tribes Arise gathering this weekend in the Old School gym. Today, dinner will begin at 5 and meeting at 6. Saturday’s meetings are at 1 & 6pm – dinner will be served at 5. And, on Sunday, they will meet at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds at 8am, and at the gym for lunch at 1, followed by a meeting at 2.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Madras Elite Cheer is doing a fundraiser this Sunday – a car wash and bake sale in the Les Schwab parking lot from 9:30am til 3:30pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be closed on Monday in observance of the 1855 Treaty Signing – a tribal holiday.

The Madras High School football program is putting on a Youth Camp this coming Monday & Tuesday for 3rd thru 8th graders from 4-6pm. The camp costs $30. Visit the Madras Football Facebook page for details.

Best Care in Madras is offering free suicide prevention training for community members and anyone interested on Tuesday next week from 10-11am. It’s a simple educational program that teaches ordinary citizens how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health emergency and how to get a person at risk of suicide the help they need. Sign up by contacting Montell Elliott at 541-475-4884 or MontellE@bestcaretreatment.org.