509J School Board Member resigns

The 509J School District has announced the resignation of a 509J school board member as Jamie Hurd will move from member of the board to a science teacher position at the Jefferson County Middle School.

Hurd will shift her focus from board service to serving students directly as a teacher with her resignation effective July 31st. Hurd has served on the board for the past six years since 2017 and helped guide our District through the COVID-19 pandemic and was instrumental in helping pass the 2021 Facilities Bond.

The school board will now pivot to finding a replacement for Hurd who has two years remaining on a four-year term after being re-elected in 2021. The District is opening an application process to fill the vacant position and interested community members will have until Friday, July 7th to apply.