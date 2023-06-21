KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 22, 2023

Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45. A healthy lunch is provided to seniors who take part in the workout.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days returns to Warm Springs this weekend. The Powwow will kick off with grand entry Friday night at 7, afternoon and evening grand entries on Saturday and in the afternoon on Sunday. KWSO will be broadcasting from the powwow live on Friday night from 7-9:30 and Saturday afternoon 1 until 5:00.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are invited to an appreciation luncheon tomorrow from 11am to 1pm at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Kingdom Council of the Warm Springs Tribes is hosting the Tribes Arise gathering this weekend in the Old School gym. On Friday, dinner will begin at 5 and meeting at 6. Saturday’s meetings are at 1 & 6pm – dinner will be served at 5. And, on Sunday, they will meet at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds at 8am, and at the gym for lunch at 1, followed by a meeting at 2.

Summer term GED classes will be held on the Bend COCC campus. New students need to register for an orientation tomorrow from 4-7pm. The cost is $30 per class and there are scholarships available. Register online at cocc.edu.

Boarding School Orientations will be held tomorrow at 1pm and Saturday at 9am in the conference room at the Museum at Warm Springs. Students and families can meet representatives from Chemawa Indian School in Salem and Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Boarding school applications are available at the Higher Education office and the deadline to submit them is July 31st.

The Warm Springs Senior Program will provide transportation for seniors who sign-up to attend the Omak Elder’s Dinner on June 29th or Nez Perce Tribal Elder’s Day June 30th. These trips are at each individual elder’s personal expense for the hotel and meal. The Warm Springs Senior Program provides the bus or van and a driver. There is a required sign-up sheet for elders at the Senior Center on the bulletin board. Contact the Senior Program for all details.

Reservation Impact & Fences for Fido are inviting folks to join them on Thursday, June 29th at 5pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant to learn about how volunteering can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. They’ll have free tacos and soda and everyone interested is welcome. Please RSVP with Fences for Fido – text or call 541-668-0696.

The 2023 Graduation Celebration in Warm Springs is planned for Saturday July 1st. There’s a parade at 11am and meal at noon ac the Community Center Pavilion. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating graduates from Head Start, 8th Grade, High School and College.

Warm Springs Recreation will host at 5k fun run and walk on the 4th of July. The event will start at 8am sharp at the ballfields parking lot. Sign-ups need to be done at the Rec office before the day of the race – call or stop by the Community Center.

21st Century Summer Acceleration Camp for K thru 8 students at the Warm Springs K8 begins July 31st and will be held weekdays until August 18th. You can find the registration link on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO.org or pick up an enrollment form at the District office in Madras. Breakfasts, lunches and transportation for students who live farther than a mile from the school will be provided. If you have questions call 541-475-0388.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.