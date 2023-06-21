Missing Girl reported to the Warm Springs PD

The Warm Springs Police Department received a missing person report on Monday night.

Aalyssa James D.O.B. 4/26/2011 (12 years old) was reported missing by her grandparents, who stated she was last seen by her father at Elmer Quinn Park on Sunday June 18, 2023 wearing black pants, a dark shirt and carrying a red and black backpack. She could possibly have gone to the river with her brother Quincey, however this has not been confirmed.

If anyone has any information on the location of Aalyssa please contact the Warm Springs Police Department, 541-553-1171.