KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 20, 2023

The Warm Springs Senior Program will provide transportation for seniors who sign-up to attend the Omak Elder’s Dinner on June 29th or Nez Perce Tribal Elder’s Day June 30th. These trips are at each individual elder’s personal expense for the hotel and meal. The Warm Springs Senior Program provides the bus or van and a driver. There is a required sign-up sheet for elders at the Senior Center on the bulletin board. Contact the Senior Program for all details.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is tomorrow 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Tuesday Senior lunch is from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is taco casserole.

Summer meals for youth are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are also available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. No enrollment is required and meals are open to all kids and teens 18 and under.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is this weekend here in Warm Springs. Pi-Ume-Sha this year will include a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade, Rodeo, Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament and the Endurance horse race. EVENTS FLYERS

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is this weekend at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Saturday will be an open rodeo with bull riding, team roping, breakaway, barrel racing, ranch bronc/saddle bronc riding, wild cow milking and a Memorial Wild Horse Race in honor of the late Stanley “Buck” Smith. A Kids Rodeo is happening Sunday and will include mini bulls, colt racing, calf scramble, barrel racing, stick horse race to name a few. The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo encourages community members to attend and support the youth. Buckles and prize money will be awarded. Admission for the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are invited to an appreciation luncheon on Friday June 23rd 11am to 1pm at the Tribal Administration Building.

Summer term GED classes will be held on the Bend COCC campus. New students need to register for an orientation on June 23rd from 4-7pm. The cost is $30 per class and there are scholarships available. Register online at COCC.edu.

Boarding School Orientation is coming up Friday June 23rd at 1pm and Saturday June 24th at 9am in the conference room at the Museum at Warm Springs. Students and families can meet representatives from Chemawa Indian School in Salem and Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Boarding school applications are available at the Higher Education office and the deadline to submit them is July 31st.

Best Care in Madras is offering free suicide prevention training for community members and anyone interested on Tuesday, June 27th from 10-11am. It’s a simple educational program that teaches ordinary citizens how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health emergency and how to get a person at risk of suicide the help they need. Sign up by contacting Montell Elliott at 541-475-4884 or MontellE@bestcaretreatment.org.

Warm Springs Recreation will host at 5k fun run and walk on the 4th of July. The event will start at 8am sharp at the ballfields parking lot. Sign-ups need to be done at the Rec office before the day of the race – call or stop by the Community Center.