Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days 2023

2023 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 23rd thru the 25th at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds behind the Warm Springs Community Center.

If you have questions about vending or powwow information, contact Gorkey Mitchell, Sharon Katchia or Louise Katchia.

For parade details contact Ramona Baez.

There will also be a Stick Game Tournament, Rodeo, Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament, Endurance Race and Powwow Specials.

CONTACT INFO:

Robinson “Gorkey” Mitchell (Chair) 541-325-2968.

Vending – Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046 + Louise 541-460-0224.

Parade – Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

Stick Game – Vanessa Knight-Crane 541-460-0105.

Rodeo – Alfredine Florendo 541-460-3257.

Softball/Baseball – StaceyLeonard 541-460-0882

PiUmeSha 2023 Flyer