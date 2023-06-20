Powwows return for the first time since 2019

The 50th Annual Delta Park powwow took place this past weekend with hundreds of people gathered at Delta Park for the first time since 2019 due to the Pandemic. As reported by KGW8 in Portland, that didn’t dampen the spirits of the people who attended with plenty of vendors and all of the singing and dancing. Barbara Alatorre is the founder of the event, she grew up on the Klamath reservation and started the Delta Park powwow. The celebration of native culture recognized Alatorre as the person who made the event possible. Former Warm Springs princess Aurolyn Stwyer said “it’s a feeling of pride when the princesses and warriors come in their regalia. We show a lot of pride in who we are”.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is this weekend here in Warm Springs. Pi-Ume-Sha this year will include a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade, Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament the Endurance horse race and the rodeo. Saturday’s rodeo will be an open rodeo with bull riding, team roping, breakaway, barrel racing, ranch bronc/saddle bronc riding, wild cow milking and a Memorial Wild Horse Race in honor of the late Stanley “Buck” Smith. A Kids Rodeo is happening Sunday and will include mini bulls, colt racing, calf scramble, barrel racing, stick horse race to name a few. The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo encourages community members to attend and support the youth. Buckles and prize money will be awarded. Admission for the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.