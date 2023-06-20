KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 21, 2023

Today’s senior lunch is baked salmon. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

Today is the annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair from 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.

Best Care in Madras is offering free suicide prevention training for community members and anyone interested on Tuesday, June 27th from 10-11am. It’s a simple educational program that teaches ordinary citizens how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health emergency and how to get a person at risk of suicide the help they need. Sign up by contacting Montell Elliott at 541-475-4884 or MontellE@bestcaretreatment.org.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment until June 30th. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

6th thru 8th grade students who participated in the weekly Caldera Arts Program are eligible to attend Caldera’s summer camp experience. There may be some camp spots available for students who did not attend the weekly program. For more information call 503-937-3061 or send an email to youth program at youthprogram@calderaarts.org.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at NeighborImpact.org/weatherization or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is back this weekend. The Powwow kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. There will be a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade on Saturday morning, a Rodeo, a Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament and the Endurance horse race.

The Madras High School football program is putting on at Youth Camp on Monday & Tuesday next week. It is open to 3rd thru 8th graders and will be from 4-6pm. The cost $30. To sign up, visit the Madras Football Facebook page or contact Coach Stutzman at MHS.

The 2nd Native Youth Day Camp at The Dalles Wahtonka Charter School is seeking kindergarten thru 12th grade students to sign up. There is no cost to participate. Camps are July 10-14 and July 17-21 from 9am to 2:30. For more information call Robert Main 541-645-5252.