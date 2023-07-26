Simnasho Fire Update 7/26/23

Progress continues on widening the perimeter on the Simnasho Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Yesterday (7/25/23) Warm Springs Fire Management reported the fire was 50% contained.

The Simnasho Fire started around 6pm last Friday – 5 miles west of Simnasho near the water towers along highway 9.

Firefighters have had success keeping the fire south of highway 9, east of highway 26, west of the S-450 road and north of the Warm Springs River.

Patrols will continue to mop up today and watch for spot fires especially when afternoon winds pick up.